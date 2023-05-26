Clarion Mayor Proclaims Month of May Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month

CLARION, Pa. — The Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (A.B.A.T.E. of PA), Clarion County Chapter 15, is pleased to announce that the month of May is again designated Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month.

Clarion Mayor Jennifer Vinson recently signed a Proclamation declaring May as Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month in Clarion Borough.

For over three decades, Pennsylvania has recognized the importance of motorcycle awareness and safe riding habits. As temperatures warm, and the presence of motorcycles increases, motorists and motorcyclists must unite in the safe sharing of roads throughout Pennsylvania.

“It’s a reminder to all motorists to be alert and share the road with us to help keep us safe. To Look Twice, Save a Life,” according to Jeanne Best, Public Relations Officer for Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. of PA

“It’s also a reminder for riders to ride safely and take advantage of the free training offered by Pennsylvania’s Motorcycle Safety Program.”

Motorcycle riding is a popular form of transportation and recreation for over 800,000 licensed motorcyclists across the Commonwealth.

During the month of May, Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Pennsylvania (A.B.A.T.E.) will continue its advocacy of motorcycle safety and awareness by placing 15,000 custom-printed yard signs in high-visibility areas. The signs will read “Look Twice – Save A Life – Motorcycles Are Everywhere.”

For information on A.B.A.T.E. of PA or Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month, visit www.abatepa.org, or call 717-476-7175.

On Monday, May 8, Governor Josh Shapiro proclaimed May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Pennsylvania.

