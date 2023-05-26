Clarion’s Lauer Shuts Out Elk County Catholic, 4-0; DuBois Central Catholic in Class A Title Game Again After Convincing Semifinal Win

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Devon Lauer was sharp and the Clarion baseball team gave the right-hander some breathing room with a three-run fourth inning as the Bobcats moved on the District 9 Class A title game with a 4-0 win over Elk County Catholic at Showers Field on Thursday.

(Pictured above, Devon Lauer)

Clarion took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout by Dauntae Girvan.

It stayed that way until the fourth when Bryce Brinkley’s RBI single made it 2-0 and Noah Harrison followed with a two-run hit to give the Bobcats a 4-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Lauer.

The Clarion ace gave up six hits and struck out seven over seven innings. He didn’t walk a batter.

Tanner Miller went 2 of 3 with a double for the Bobcats, who will play DuBois Central Catholic at 3 p.m. on Monday at Showers Field.

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15, UNION/A-C VALLEY 0

The Cardinals scored 11 runs in the bottom of the third to trigger the mercy rule and move on to the D9 championship game.

Carter Hickman homered and drove in five runs, Aiden Snowberger doubled twice and knocked in three and Blake Pisarcik went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for DCC.

Hickman got the win. He gave up one hit and struck out three over three innings.

Caden Burns had the lone hit for Union/A-C Valley.

