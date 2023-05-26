Fun with Fundamentals Camps Raises $6,000 for Local Organizations

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Fun with Fundamentals Sportsmanship I Committee recently held the 21st Annual Basketball All-Star Games and raised approximately $6,000 from 37 sponsors.

(Recipients pictured left to right: Fr. Samuel Bungo, Director of Clarion County Veteran Affairs Rodney Sherman, Director of Butler County Rise Up Rides Danelle Perkins, Executive Director of Clarion University Foundation, Inc. Max Smith, Norbert A. Baschnagel, Director of Fun with Fundamentals Sportsmanship All-Star Games, and Eric Funk, Treasurer. Not pictured: Harry Whittemore of Venango County Veterans Transportation Fund.)

The donations are to be divided equally between the Veterans Transportation Funds of District 7 (Rise Up Rides Veterans Transportation), District 9 (Clarion County Veterans Affairs Transportation Fund), District 10 (Venango County Veterans Transportation Fund), and the Kenneth H. Glass Sportsmanship Scholarship for Men’s Basketball at PennWest University Clarion.

Each organization received $1,500.

An additional $6,000 worth of products were also donated. This included the Keystone High School venue, programs donated by North Allegheny High School, graphics by Clarion Lithographic, Trophies from Recognition Awards and Trophies, Inc. Shirts donated by Deman’s Team Sports and team photos by Finland Photography.

