Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook, 63, of Cranberry, took her final ride on a Harley into Heaven on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, while surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Oil City on April 27, 1960 to the late Charles O. and Nancy Ann (Chrispen) Shaffer.

She was a 1978 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She later completed nursing school at Clarion University and became an L.P.N.

Joyce was a very active member of the Oil City TOPS club, a member of ABATE of Clarion County, and served as secretary for the former Free Spirit Association motorcycle group.

She was a member of Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

Joyce enjoyed crossword puzzles, NASCAR, motorcycles, puzzles, the outdoors, camping, flowers, gardening, and canning.

Above all else, she cherished spending time with her family.

She was a very nurturing person, loved to visit with her family members, and was everyone’s ‘caregiver.’

Joyce worked as a private duty nurse for many years, and also worked as a cafeteria worker and custodian for the Cranberry Area School District.

She was married at her home on Meadow Church Road on June 19, 2004 to Daniel N. Shook, and he survives.

Also surviving are three sons: Butch Wiencek of Parker, James A. Wiencek of Oil City, and Kristian Kunrod of Greensburg; and a grandson, Hunter David Wiencek of Clarion.

Joyce is also survived by a brother, Andrew Shaffer; two sisters, Norma Perry and husband Gregg, and JoAnn Chelton and husband Dave Best; her nieces and nephews: Taylor Wilson and husband Benjamin and their children Rilynn, Olivia, and Matthew, Griffin Perry, and Nancy Best; her beloved dog, Gypsy; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charlie Wiencek; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Shaffer; and her first husband, David “Smiley” Wiencek.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 26 from 4 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will be held Saturday (May 27) at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Bobin, pastor of Heckathorn U.M. Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Joyce’s family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the UMPC Cancer Center staff and the VNA Hospice nurses for their excellent care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango VNA Foundation (Hospice), 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

