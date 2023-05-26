Judy P. Grimm, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

She was born on September 16, 1940 in Kittanning to the late Thomas James Murphy and Dorothy Hazel Foster Grimm and raised by the late Robert W. Grimm.

Judy was a 1958 graduate of Charleroi High School in Washington County.

She married Ronald R. Grimm, Sr. on October 18, 1958, who preceded her in death on August 18, 2010.

Judy worked as an LPN for the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for many years until she retired in 1999.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion and attended the United Methodist Church in Knox.

Judy loved watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, going to church, crocheting, crafting, working on puzzle books, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Dottie Sue Reddinger and her husband, Randy, of Shippenville and Patty Grafton and her husband, Michael of Worthington; her daughter-in-law, Lori Kitchen of Miola; 7 grandchildren, Randy Reddinger, Jr. of Fryburg, Shelley, Amy, and Christopher Reddinger of Shippenville, Matthew Grafton of New York, Brennan Grafton of North Carolina, and Lucas Grafton of Worthington; and a great grandson, Cooper Reddinger of Shippenville.

Judy is also survived by her brother, Robert L. Grimm and his wife, Carol, of Uniontown; her niece, Katie Daugherty and her husband, Mike, and their son, Bodie, of Connellsville; and 2 nephews, Mike Grimm of West Virginia and Jim Grimm and his daughter, Quinnlyn, of Uniontown.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald R. Grimm, Jr. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at noon with Lay Minister, Jack Buzard presiding.

Interment will take place in the Churchville Cemetery in Curllsville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

