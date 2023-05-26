SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight – Nathan Brothers
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Each month, Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Nathan Brothers
Nathan has been an employee at Beverage-Air since 2020 and is currently working the Beverage-Air weekend shift as an assembler.
In the three years Nate has worked at Beverage-Air, he has never missed a single day!
Nate’s work is meticulous, and he is enjoyable to work with. Nate can always be counted on to be here and to produce quality products.
He gives a lot of credit to his coworkers over the past three years for helping him find his place.
He says, “Line 4, weekend shift really gets along, which makes the day more pleasant”.
Nate really enjoys the weekend shift at Beverage Air.
The most important person in Nate’s life is his best friend, Melissa. Before coming to Brookville, Nate and Melissa spent much time outdoors together in Washington D.C., where he began work on a novel. He says he may someday finish it if he ever has the time.
Nate also enjoys skiing and hopes that the refrigerator industry doing away with HFCs will help with climate change.
