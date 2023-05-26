Fryburg Mayfest Kicks Off Today With 5K Fun Run/Walk; Race Benefits Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag Club
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 2023 Mayfest Fun Run/Walk kicks off today – Friday, May 26. This year’s race will benefit the Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag Club.
This youth group was chosen to enhance Mayfest’s “Feel Like a Kid Again!” theme for 2023.
Since the area has a strong farming heritage, and this is an agriculture education program for local children, it was a perfect fit!
The money donated from the 5K will help the Youth & Ag program continue to grow.
The Fun Run/Walk–touted as being “one of the toughest races, but one of the most fun”– will start at Saint Michael’s Church along State Route 208 in Fryburg at 7:00 p.m.
It takes place on an all-blacktop course that runs through the rolling hills of Fryburg and Marble.
Participants are asked to arrive early to register.
ABOUT WOLF’S CORNERS YOUTH AND AG
Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag, an agriculture-based educational program based at the Wolf’s Corners’ Fairgrounds in Tionesta, Clarion County, is a new group for youth between the ages of three and 18. It was organized sometime in 2022. The group welcomes youth in Clarion County, as well as neighboring counties, to join. Participants do not need to live on a farm or own animals to become a member; there are things for everyone to enjoy.
The program hosts monthly meetings so the youth can learn about agricultural opportunities in the community. The Youth and Ag group hosts educational programs and livestock shows throughout the year and provides various opportunities to give the youth hands-on experience with animals to improve their showmanship and market presentation skills.
(Espo Wilcox, of PA Mushroom Company, held a hands-on educational presentation on mushroom farming to the Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag group.)
(Youth & Ag members recently went on a field trip to Gruber Farms.)
How will the donations be used?
The Wolf’s Corners Recreation Association received a $25,000.00 grant from the State of Pennsylvania through the Department of Community and Economic Development for the expansion of the exhibition barn. The grant was obtained with the support of Representative Donna Oberlander, Senator Scott Hutchinson, the Washington Township Supervisors, Wolf’s Corners Fair Board, and the Wolf’s Corners Recreation Association. The 50×60 barn expansion is located at 119 Fairground Lane, Tionesta PA 16353.
The club used Tionesta Builders, Rolling Hills Metal, and Ochs Lumber for the building materials.
Donations for the building were submitted by EADS Group, Guth Forest Products, Pat Steinman Building Systems, Zimmerman Lumber, Lander’s Store, Smerkar Contracting, and J and J Feeds and Needs.
The donations from the Mayfest 5K Fun Run/Walk will help finish the club’s barn expansion, help prepare other exhibit barns for the 2023 Fair Season, as well as pay for expenses for repairs of other buildings, educational materials, and fair exhibit expenses for the members.
Livestock will be housed in the barn during fair week. All weeklong livestock shows and events will take place in the new expansion to the park.
While the Youth & Ag members show their horses, calves, goats, and rabbits during fair week, their duties extend yearlong with caring for their animals. Working with the club has taught the youth responsibility, discipline, and compassion.
During the off-season, weather permitting, Youth and Ag will be hosting livestock clinics. Youth and Ag may host events, such as Fall Brawl and Wolf’s Corners Fall Craft Show. The building will also be listed on the Township’s Emergency Plan as a location for use if needed.
ABOUT THE RACE
(ARCHIVED PHOTO FROM 2022 MAYFEST 5K)
The Fun Run/Walk will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, in front of the Saint Michael’s Church on Route 208.
Racers will travel down Route 208 into Marble on Marble Road where they will turn around at the end of Marble Road, behind Montana’s Country Cafe. Participants will then travel back up Route 208 into Fryburg, past Saint Michael’s Church, and continue on Route 208, turning left onto Old Fryburg Road, and past the Fryburg car wash. Racers will turn around at the end of Old Fryburg Road, where there is a water station. They will run back up Old Fryburg Road, onto Route 208, and back to the finish line at the entrance of the Saint Michael’s Church parking lot on the left of Route 208.
Check out the RUN RESULTS at www.smileymiles.com.
MAYFEST 5K “FEEL LIKE A KID AGAIN!” T-SHIRT
Race day registration will be available.
If you are unable to join the race and would like to help Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag, donations of any size will be greatly appreciated. Make checks payable to Mayfest Community Association, PO Box 116, Fryburg, PA 16326. Please identify the Wolf’s Corner Youth and Ag in the memo.
MORE INFORMATION
For more information on the Fryburg Mayfest click here.
