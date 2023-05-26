 

SPONSORED: J&J Trailers Has a Large Selection of Premier Trailers

Friday, May 26, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_5855 (1) (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. — When it comes to choosing an open car hauler from J&J, it’s bar none in quality and craftsmanship from our premier brands Liberty, Carmate, PJ, and Sport Haven Trailers!

Open car haulers are the most universal, multipurpose trailer for commercial and personal use!

Beneficial for many uses such as:

  • Car Shows
  • Derby’s
  • Side by Sides
  • Construction Equipment
  • Siding for Hauling Materials
  • Among many other options!

J&J offers sizes ranging from 8×16 to 8×22.

Stop by today to see why J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is the best choice for all your trailer needs.

19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254
814-226-6066

406 Thompson Road, Strattanville, PA 15829
814-297-6433

Check out their inventory at: https://jjtrailersales.com/collections/car-haulers

Or – check out their full line of inventory at JJTRAILERSALES.com

IMG_0750 (1)

PJ02111_2281c45f-dbcb-49b2-8037-50f51e36a374 (1) (1)

0215_13d2c2bb-e551-485f-9f2e-e2df1b53a477 (1) (1)

1509 (1) (2)

J&J 1

HOURS:

Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

279580559_440048537924034_4673144002774835578_n


