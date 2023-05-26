SPONSORED: Join the Amazing Team of Professionals at MHY Family Services
Are you looking for a career where you can make a true difference?
For 140 years, MHY Family Services has been committed to youth by providing support and services that afford opportunities for a better life.
Through its diverse programming, MHY strives to meet the changing needs of at-risk youth and their families through a trauma-informed approach to treatment and education.
MHY’s comprehensive services respond to an array of hardships and traumas. MHY’s dedicated and skilled employees provide a healing environment for youth and families, equipping them to continue paths to success.
MHY is looking for talented and enthusiastic individuals to complement their amazing teams of professionals!
Please click on “Apply Now” below to see our current opportunities and submit an application.
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs?clientkey=EDA01467C3F72860E841A57F6AF914C1
Why MHY Family Services?
MHY Family Services is an organization that you can be proud to be a part of, where you will be coached, challenged, and empowered to grow as a person and a professional. MHY Family Services (MHY) is over 140 years old and a non-profit organization that provides support and services through educational and community-based programming all over Pennsylvania, primarily in Western PA. MHY strives to meet the changing needs of at-risk youth and their families through a practical and holistic approach to treatment. Youth and families have the opportunity to learn skills that help them manage and cope with trauma-based issues and to re-engage with home, school and community.
For more information about MHY Family Services visit https://mhyfamilyservices.org/.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.