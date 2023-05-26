Valedictorian, Salutatorian Announced for Union Class of 2023

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Union High School has announced the valedictorian and the salutatorian for the Class of 2023.

Union’s valedictorian is Katie Gezik. She is the daughter of Paula and Jim Gezik.

Katie’s school activities include basketball, volleyball, marching band, concert band, concert choir, county choir, district choir, art club, and travel club. She is the Class of 2023 treasurer, National Honor Society president, and treasurer for the art club.

Katie has volunteered with Wreaths Across America, as well as painting a mural at the Veterans’ Museum. She has been employed at The Taste-T-Freeze in Rimersburg.

Katie will attend PennWest Clarion for a degree in biology pre-medicine. She then plans to attend LECOM to become a doctor in emergency medicine.

Union’s salutatorian is Holly Murray, daughter of Tim and Susan Murray, of Rimersburg.

Holly participates in National Honor Society, marching band, art club, prom committee, Girl Scouts, Bots IQ, travel club, and physics club.

Her community service endeavors include a semi-annual fashion show, visits with residents of Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, penpal with at-risk elementary students, Rimersburg and Sligo Memorial Day parade and services, Donald Lobaugh Military Museum Mural, Wreaths Across America, and maintenance at Sligo Pool Park.

Holly also took part in a Southern Clarion County Little League Improvement Project, as well as helping with Share-A-Care community food bank collection.

Holly is employed by Tom’s Riverside Grocery.

She plans to attend West Virginia University to obtain a bachelor of science in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Aerospace Studies.

