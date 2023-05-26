Wanda J. Henderson, age 78 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, May 22, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born November, 25, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Walter J. Major and Ruth M. Brugge Major.

She married James R. Henderson on June 21, 1987 and he survives.

Wanda was a homemaker and owned and operated the White House II in Emlenton prior to moving to Cook Forest where she and her husband owned and operated the Pickle Barrell until retiring in 2021.

She attended the Brookville Lutheran Church.

Wanda enjoyed crafts and was a longtime craft vendor at Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: Ronald Griffin of Chillicothe, Ohio, James Griffin and his wife, Sonia, of Bridgeville and Chris Griffin and his wife, Jill, of Columbus, Ohio; one daughter, Denise Griffin of Utah and 11 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.

Online condolences may be sent to Wanda’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

