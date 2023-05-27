7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodaySunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming east in the evening.
Memorial DayA slight chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 56.
TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 55.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 57.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 59.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 88.
