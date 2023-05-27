 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, May 27, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodaySunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming east in the evening.
Memorial DayA slight chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 56.
TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 55.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 57.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 59.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 88.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.