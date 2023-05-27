 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Biscuit Strawberry Shortcake

Saturday, May 27, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This biscuit strawberry shortcake is the perfect ending to any meal!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cold butter
1 cup 2% milk
2 pints strawberries, chopped
1 tablespoon orange juice
1-1/2 cups whipped topping

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually stir in milk until a soft dough forms.

-Drop the dough by heaping tablespoonfuls into 8 mounds on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake at 425° until lightly browned, 12-15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-Meanwhile, place strawberries, orange juice and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar in a bowl; toss gently. Split shortcakes in half horizontally. Place bottom halves on serving plates; top with whipped topping and strawberries. Replace shortcake tops.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


