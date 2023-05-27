Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Biscuit Strawberry Shortcake

This biscuit strawberry shortcake is the perfect ending to any meal!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar, divided



1 tablespoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 cup cold butter1 cup 2% milk2 pints strawberries, chopped1 tablespoon orange juice1-1/2 cups whipped topping

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually stir in milk until a soft dough forms.

-Drop the dough by heaping tablespoonfuls into 8 mounds on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake at 425° until lightly browned, 12-15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-Meanwhile, place strawberries, orange juice and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar in a bowl; toss gently. Split shortcakes in half horizontally. Place bottom halves on serving plates; top with whipped topping and strawberries. Replace shortcake tops.

