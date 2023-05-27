Clark McFall, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, former resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday May 23, 2023.

Born March 18, 1938, he was the 11th of 12 children of the late J. Earl and Mildred F. McFall.

Clark graduated from Oil City High School in 1956 and The Pennsylvania State University (main campus) in 1965, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Journalism with a major in Advertising.

He was employed by The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation in a sales and sales management capacity for 29 years, during which he was the recipient of numerous awards for outstanding sales achievement.

Clark covered sales territories in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky.

After his retirement from D&B, he was employed part time for four years as a sales representative in the Pittsburgh office of the National Association of Credit Management.

Mr. McFall served his country on active duty in the United States Marine Corps from August 1956 to August 1958.

He completed a 14-month tour of duty in Japan, Okinawa, and the Philippine Islands; and spent the last four months of his military duty at the Philadelphia Naval base.

He was a lifelong Methodist, being a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City during his formative years.

Clark was particularly proud of the McFall family of 12 children.

He had eight sisters and three brothers.

All of the McFall children graduated from Oil City High School.

He had a keen interest in national politics and was a staunch conservative Republican.

He was also interested in Wall Street and actively invested in the stock market.

Surviving are his wife, Pauline McFall of Sarasota; a daughter, Ann Marie Strauss and her husband, Shawn of Baltimore, MD; and a granddaughter, Olivia Anne Strauss of Baltimore, MD.

Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Diane McFall and Margie Gierling, both of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Gray, Bettie Hughes, Rita Watson, Bruce McFall, Alma Pearson, Albert McFall, Dennis McFall, Marjorie Johnston, Shirley Kooman, Carol Mathers, and Sallie Gilford.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 31, from 10:30 to 11:30 am where a funeral service will immediately follow with the Rev. Gale Boocks officiating.

Interment with full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

