County Hunting Licenses Go on Sale June 26, Changes Announced by County Treasurer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hunting licenses for PA Residents only will go on sale on Monday, June 26, in the state of Pennsylvania.

Still, things will be a little different this year, according to Karyn Montana, Clarion County Treasurer.

“You will now be able to purchase your first-round doe tag when you purchase your hunting license,” Montana said. “Pricing for doe tags is the same as last year. Residents are $6.97 and Non-Residents are $26.97.”

All hunters will have more of a choice as to where they purchase their hunting license and doe tags. Please keep in mind that in previous years, if you had a problem with your hunting licenses or doe tags, you could come to the Treasurer’s office, and we would be able to fix your issue no matter where you purchased your license.

“However, that is no longer the case,” continued Montana. “If you purchase your hunting licenses and doe tags anywhere other than in the Treasurer’s Office and there is a problem with it, we can no longer fix it.

“The Game Commission has changed the software to track where you purchased your license, and you will now have to contact the Game Commission directly if you have any problems with your licenses. We may be able to re-print your licenses, but this is not a 100% guarantee. You may also be re-charged for your licenses to be reprinted at the Treasurer’s Office if you did not purchase them there.”

Hunters are no longer required to mail in doe tag applications for any round. Applications will still be accepted by mail, but you must send a self-addressed stamped envelope along with your check if you wish to have it mailed back. No applications will be needed when you purchase doe tags over the counter. All applications received by mail will be processed when time permits and may not be processed the day they are received, so I suggest you purchase your tags in person or online, as the Game Commission requests.

The web address is www.pgc.pa.gov.

Remember, if you purchase your licenses online, they will be mailed to you directly from the Game Commission, and with the number of licenses they will be processing this year, it could be a long wait for your license. So, you will want to plan accordingly.

Each round of licenses and tags will go on sale at 8:00 am from now on. No sales will start online at midnight like before. The Treasurer’s Office will change its hours from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm and will now be open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm starting Tuesday, June 20 when Landowner licenses go on sale thru September 1. So please make a note of our new hours.

Landowner, Disabled Veteran, and Armed Forces hunting licensees can only be purchased at the Treasurer’s Office or online on the PA Game Commissions website.

DMAP tags go on sale Monday, August 14th.

Residents will pay $10.97, and non-residents will pay $35.97. The prices are the same if you have a coupon or not.

Agriculture Deer Permits – Antlerless permits are $1.97, and you must have a coupon number from the Game Commission to purchase.

– Round 1 – June 26, 2023 – Residents Only (1 tag)

– Round 1 – July 10, 2023 – Non-Residents and Residents (one tag)

– Round 2 – July 24, 2023 – (2 tags) if you have not purchased one already.

– Round 3 – Aug 14, 2023 – (3 tags) if you have not purchased two already.

– Round 4 – Aug 28, 2023 – (6 tags total), depending on how many you already purchased.

Here are a few important notes to remember:

You have two weeks to purchase your hunting license and first doe tag. Therefore, there is no rush to get your licenses on Day One. 2F & 2D will not run out in the first two weeks. The Game Commission has added 12 thousand tags to each of these WMUs.

You do not need to purchase your licenses or tags in person. You can send a spouse, friend, relative, or whoever, but they need to have your CID # and Date of Birth to purchase your tags.

The Treasurer’s Office does NOT accept credit/debit cards. Cash or Check only. Checks are always preferred.

When you enter the Treasurer’s office, you must have your CID #, Drivers License # or Social Security #, and the correct Date of Birth. We can no longer pull out old tags to look up your information. So please make sure you come prepared.

The color of the hunting licenses and doe tags might change at some point, so don’t worry if your license is green and your neighbor’s is a different color. The Game Commission wants all the green paper used up before it gives us the new color, and no, we have not been told what that color will be yet.

Call the Treasurer’s Office with any questions or concerns at 814-226-1113. We will be more than happy to answer your questions.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.