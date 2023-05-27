Featured Local Job: YMCA Summer Camp Horse Program Leader

CRANBERRY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA has announced an immediate opening for a Summer Camp Horse Program Leader at YMCA Camp Coffman in Cranberry, Pa.

The YMCA is immediately hiring a seasonal Camp Coffman Summer Horse Leader. Position is part-time, 20 hours per week, mostly Monday through Thursday. Camp Horse Leader will be responsible for Summer Camp Horse activities with groups of children. Responsible for the care of the horses and the clean and safe maintenance of the corral and riding equipment; for training of campers and staff and supervising the riding program; responsible to coordinate with the Director of Summer Programs and for other duties as needed.

The position will be filled immediately, with an end-of-May start date with work through August.

Apply online through Indeed, in person, or email resume and cover letter to Tom Spence, Executive Director at [email protected].

