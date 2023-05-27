Floyd C. Matthews, 79, of Stoneboro passed away May 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown Ohio.

Floyd was born December 12, 1943 in Irwin Township, Venango County.

He was the son of the late Charles “Willard” and June E. (Walter) Matthews.

Floyd received his education at Victory Joint High School.

He married Bette “Becky” Carnes on January 1, 1964.

The couple celebrated 52 years of marriage prior to Becky’s passing on April 1, 2016.

Together the couple had four sons Tim, Terry, Curtis and Chris.

Floyd was the proud owner and operator of F.C. Matthews Trucking.

He and his wife ran the business together for many years.

He took great pride in his business and installed a hard work ethic within his sons.

He loved to spend the weekends camping and fishing with his family.

Him and his sons were dirt track enthusiast, racing sprint cars and go carts.

He hunted earlier in life as well.

Floyd was a member of the Lake Murtle Lodge F & AM in Sandy Lake, Lodge of Perfection in Oil City and also the News Castle Consistory.

Most of all Floyd loved to be trucking!

Loved ones to cherish his memory are his sons Timothy Matthews and his wife Barb of Kennerdell, Terry Matthews and his wife Kim of Kennerdell, Curtis Matthews and his wife Tammi of Polk and Chris Matthews and his wife Martha of Kennerdell.

Floyd’s grandchildren Kayla Jovenall and her husband Frank, Patrick Matthews, Michael Lewis and his wife Natalie, Adam Matthews and his wife Courtney, Austin Matthews, Cole Matthews, Dalton Matthews, Madison Matthews, Camren Smith and his wife Kassie, Brianne Dahl, Joe Dahl and Adie Dahl, Floyd was blessed with 4 great grandchildren, Carter, Marshall, Brantley and Gabriel.

Floyd’s sister Shirley Anderson and her companion A. David Mann of Maine and Floyd’s sister-in-law Betty Matthews of Harrisville.

Numerous nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, wife and his brother Gaylord Matthews and his nephew Brian G. Matthews.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Tuesday May 30, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bobbie Hunt of the Irwin Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will take place at Pleasantview Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

