Great Pa News Quiz: Unclaimed Billions, Gun Laws, Official Tweets, and the Unofficial Start of Summer

Saturday, May 27, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Staff, Spotlight PA

851mp0011q6dmn5jzg9rshz4z8The state House’s first serious debate over firearms in years, a court ruling on public access to officials’ social media posts, and a claim to the oldest Memorial Day Parade in the nation.

(Photo: Quadrice Quarles, back left, 11 years old, Kayla Melvin, front left, 9 years old, and Quadir Staton, front right, 10 years old, swim in a pool, in North Philadelphia, July 16, 2019. Photo credit: Jessica Griffin / Philadelphia Inquirer)

Article by Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

All were in the news this week, and all are in the latest edition of The Great PA News Quiz. Test your smarts by hitting this button:

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen ([email protected]) with a heads up. And good luck!


