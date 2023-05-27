Harold R. “Randy” Davis, 75, of Strattanville, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 due to an automobile accident.

He was born on April 26, 1948 in Clearfield; son of the late Oscar H. and Hazel McCleary Davis.

Randy was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and proudly served in the United States Army where he was a part of the 101st Airborne.

He married the former Helen M. Bish on November 6, 1976, who preceded him in death.

Randy worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion until his retirement.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #101 and the VFW #2145, both of Clarion, and the American Legion of Strattanville.

Randy was also a member of the Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department since 1979 where he was fire chief from 1986 to 2002 and volunteered at bingo.

Randy was also a volunteer at the Strattanville United Methodist food bank.

He was Mayor of Strattanville from 1983 to present and was very active in the Strattanville Homecoming committee.

Randy was known as “Mr. Strattanville”.

He is survived by his step-children, Cathy Baker of Kittanning, William Mateer and his wife, Judy, of Templeton, Jill Dosch of Pittsburgh, and Amy Mateer of Strattanville; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and his furry friends, Lydia “Little Girl” and Boris “Little Boy”.

Randy is also survived by a special niece, Michelle Reid and her husband, Dan, of Brush Run; along with many other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary McCleary; a step-daughter, Deborah Hankey; and 2 great nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #066 at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in the funeral home where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeffrey Foor, pastor of the Strattanville United Methodist Church, presiding.

Interment will take place in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

