Hazel L. Burgdorfer, 87, of Venus passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at home after a brief illness.

Born on December 15, 1935 in Tylersburg she was the daughter of John and Alma Gilmore Sandrock.

She was a 1953 graduate of Shippenville High School and also a 1958 graduate of nursing school in Lewistown, PA.

On September 3, 1955 she was married to Herman L Burgdorfer who passed on March 24, 2022.

They enjoyed 66 years together.

Hazel was a member of the Venus United Evangelical Church.

Hazel worked as an R.N. For Oil City Hospital, later Dr. Pulaski, Emmelo & Gold and also Dr. Shapiro.

Outside of work Hazel enjoyed quilting, cake decorating, puzzles, collecting angels, gardening at home, decorating her home, and reading.

She would read the print off the newspaper.

She was Queen Mother of the Red Hats, a member of Sew n Sew, and also a member of the Oil City Motorcycle Club.

Hazel is survived by her sons Mark A (Jennifer) Burgdorfer of Venus, and David (Julie) Burgdorfer of Shippenville; grandchildren Melissa Burgdorfer of Oil City; David, Rachel, Christain, and Kelsey Burgdorfer of Shippenville; Tiffany (Jesse) Anthony of Oil City; James Emery of Rouseville ; great-grandchildren Jake, Jaxon and Riley Anthony of Oil City; and Margot Maluey of Shippenille.

Also surviving is a brother Mike Sandrock and sisters Shirley Mock and Denice (Bob) Stephens.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herman, her parents, a sister Delores Johnson and a grandson Mark Burgdorfer Jr.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 6 to 9 pm.

Friends will also be received from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in the funeral home and funeral service will be held at 11 am, with Pastor Richard Kightlinger, Pastor of Venus United Evangelical Church presiding.

Interment will be in the Perry Cemetery following the service.

Memorials in Hazel’s honor may be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice.

