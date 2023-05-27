 

Fryburg Mayfest Continues Today With Car Show, Touch-A-Truck, Park Activities, Parade & More!

Saturday, May 27, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

6E33A629-5D9E-4F19-9D40-8548CB684CE8 (2) (1)FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The annual Fryburg Mayfest celebration continues today, Saturday, May 27, with a car show, Touch-A-Truck event, Park/Ballfield activities, “Feel Like a Kid Again” parade, and much more!

(Pictured above: archived photo of 2021 Mayfest Parade by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Here is a glimpse of Saturday’s events:

*FREE shuttle transportation courtesy of Joseph Muccio Transportation LLC Shuttle at designated Parking Areas for transport to MAYFEST activities.

Local Yard Sales available throughout the area.

– 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Free Family Entertainment, ballfield – Inflatables, Bungee Jump, Obstacle Course, Giant Slide, Food Vendors, and more

– 9:00 a.m. Craft Show, ballfield

– 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Rummage and Bake Sale, St. Michael Social Hall

– 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Touch a Truck, Washington Township Fire Hall

– 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Car Show, Tractor Show, and Motorcycle Shows, St. Michael Church grounds

– 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Adventure in Fun Animal Show, ballfield

– 11:00 a.m. St. Michael Church Tour

– 12:00 p.m. Ridiculous Nicholas, Family Entertainer, ballfield

– 3:00 p.m. Mayfest “FEEL LIKE A KID AGAIN!” Parade, Route 208; Cathy Longacre Grand Marshal

– 4:30 p.m. (post-parade) Ridiculous Nicholas, Family Entertainer, church parking lot

– 6:00 p.m. to dusk Family Tailgate Party featuring Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, Dragonfly Balloon Artist, Identity Studio Photos, Kids Raffle Drawing, Food Vendors, and more, St. Michael parking lot

– 9:00 p.m. Karaoke, Washington House, $3.00 Beer Special

– Dusk Fireworks

Food vendors at St. Michael parking lot: Pulled Pork, French Fries, Hot Dogs, Kettle Corn, Ice Cream, and Lemonade.

Food vendors at the ballfield: Lemonade, Ice Cream, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, and Sausages.

For more information, visit Mayfest’s website or Facebook page.


