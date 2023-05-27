Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Summer Fairs & Festivals
One of the best things about summer in the PA Great Outdoors region is the many local fairs and festivals that celebrate country life.
These events offer fantastic food, live music, entertainment, family fun, and much more.
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors has put together a list of some of the most popular upcoming events in 2023:
Groundhog Festival May 28-June 3 Punxsutawney
Clarion’s Big Outdoor Festival June 1-4 Clarion
Hazen Flea Market June 3-4 Hazen
Herb & Fiber Festival June 3-4 Cook Forest
Smoke on the Mountain BBQ Competition June 9-10 Kersey
Pro Rodeo at Thunder Mountain Speedway June 9-10 Knoxdale
Forest County Bigfoot Festival June 9-11 Marienville
Snake Hunt June 10-11 Sinnemahoning
French Indian War Encampment June 10-11 Cook Forest
Brookville Laurel Festival June 10-17 Brookville
Coolspring Power Museum Exposition June 15-17 Coolspring
Strawberry Festival June 16 Ridgway
A.B.A.T.E of PA 45th State Party June 16-18 Hazen
Smoker’s Insane Music Fest June 17 Emporium
Ag & Youth Fair June 18-24 Sykesville
Ridgway Fireman’s Carnival June 19-24 Ridgway
Mega Monsters Concert June 22-25 Brookville
Weekend in Wilds July 1-2 Emporium
Hazen Flea Market July 1-2 Hazen
Punxsutawney Festival in the Park July 1-8 Punxsutawney
Brockway’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July July 4 Brockway
Clarion’s Celebrate Hometown Festival July 6-8 Clarion
Woodcarvers Festival July 8-9 Cook Forest
East Brady Riverfest July 14-15 East Brady
Jefferson County Fair July 16-22 Brookville
100 Mile Yard Sale July 21-22 Elk & Cameron
Clarion County Fair July 23-29 Fairmount City
Elk Expo July 29-30 Benezette
Clarion’s Art & Music Festival August 4-6 Clarion
Hazen Flea Market August 5-6 Hazen
Cameron County Fair August 6-12 Emporium
Elk County Fair August 8-12 Kersey
Elk Country Archery Challenge August 11-13 Benezette
Horse Thief Days August 12-19 Knox
Tionesta Indian Festival August 17-20 Tionesta
Reynoldsville Homecoming August 17-19 Reynoldsville
Super Saturday Weekend August 25-27 Emporium
Bigfoot & Paranormal Expo August 26 Reynoldsville
This is just a sampling of some of the many fairs and festivals happening this summer in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
