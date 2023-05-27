 

Two-Vehicle Collision Stymies Traffic Near Hollenbaugh’s Meat Market

Saturday, May 27, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

MVA - Hollenbaugh's Meat Market 01CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Friday afternoon on US 322 near Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash was reported at 2:54 p.m. at the above-described location, east of Clarion Borough.

MVA - Hollenbaugh's Meat Market 02

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, and State Police Clarion were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 4:10 p.m.

MVA - Hollenbaugh's Meat Market 03


