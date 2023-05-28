 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, May 28, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind around 9 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.