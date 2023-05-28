7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, May 28, 2023 @ 12:05 AM
Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
