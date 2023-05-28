Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Quick Mango Sorbet

Experiment with this recipe by using frozen fruit and juice!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of frozen mango chunks, slightly thawed

1/2 cup passion fruit juice



2 tablespoons sugar

Directions

-Place all ingredients in a blender; cover and process until smooth. Serve immediately. If desired, for a firmer texture, cover and freeze at least 3 hours.

