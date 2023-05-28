Featured Local Job: Manufacturing Plant Opportunities

Webco Industries has an opening for opportunities to work at the manufacturing plant in Oil City, Pa.

We believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco.

Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success.

By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Résumé submissions alone are NOT considered applications for employment.**

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:

Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube-forming mill. Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment and ensuring quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

STARTING PAY: $15.50/HR – $20.00/HR

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout manufacturing process.

Most jobs are fast paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.

Hours: Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week and either day shift 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or night shift 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge, skills, and abilities:

Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Math skills must include the ability to do decimals, fractions, and averages. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. Regular attendance at work is an essential job function.

Education: High school education or equivalent is preferred.

Experience: Previous manufacturing experience preferred.

Equipment: After training, must be able to operate a variety of industrial machines safely and efficiently.

Webco’s benefit package includes:

Health

Dental

Vision

Cancer

Short-term disability

Long-term disability

Employee

Spouse

Child life insurance

Employee assistance program

401(k) plan

Educational reimbursement

Paid holidays and vacation

Training and development opportunities

Profit sharing

Prescription safety glasses

Free uniforms

NOTE: MEETING THE PHYSICAL DEMANDS, ESSENTIAL DUTIES, PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS, ATTENDANCE AND WORKING HOURS ARE ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS FOR ALL PLANT EMPLOYEES.



