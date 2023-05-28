Police Respond to Collision Near Clarion ALDI on Route 68

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-car collision happened near Clarion ALDI on Friday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the accident was reported at 5:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, along State Route 68.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Knox EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 5:50 p.m.

No road closures were reported.

