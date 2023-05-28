Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner Closes Out High School Career With Two More State Medals

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Cam Wagner spent Friday night putting everything into perspective.

The Redbank Valley senior was disappointed on Friday afternoon with his sixth-place finish in the discus. Then it occurred to him with some time and distance that his medal was a tremendous accomplishment.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner after placing sixth in the shot put on Saturday afternoon)

“Yesterday seemed like a bad day, but our group in the discus yesterday was some of the best my coach says he’s ever seen,” Wagner said. “The person who was working it said it was the best he’d ever seen. I mean, we had seven guys over 162 feet. I didn’t have my best meet, but 164 is still pretty good.”

Wagner, though, arrived at Shippensburg with some mighty big goals.

He does leave with two sixth-place finishes — not a bad weekend.

Wagner was sixth in the shot put on Saturday afternoon with a throw of 51 feet.

He was third last year in the discus.

“(Friday night) I just tried to forget about it. It motivated me more to come out today and try to get a bit better,” Wagner said. “My goal was to just get a medal, and I did.”

Landon Chalmers of Union/A-C Valley placed ninth. Chalmers won the gold in the discus on Friday.

Wagner was also on the Redbank Valley 4×100 relay team with Owen Harmon, Ashton Kahle, and Aiden Ortz, which just missed out on a spot in the finals.

Wagner is a bit of a unicorn when it comes to track and field. He’s certainly built like a thrower but also has sprinter speed.

“I don’t look much like a runner at all,” he said, grinning. “You look at all these dudes here, their legs are huge. It looks like I don’t deserve to be on this side of the track at all.”

Wagner will attend St. Francis University in the fall to study secondary education. His goal is to become a history teacher.

He committed to throw there in November of last year.

“It’s exciting,” Wagner said.

MEDAL COUNT

It was a successful weekend for District 9 athletes as 14 individuals won 15 medals and two relay teams came home with state medals.

FIRST

Evie Bliss (Union/A-C Valley), javelin, with a state record throw of 170 feet, 2 inches.

Hayden Smith (Union/A-C Valley), high jump

Landon Chalmers (Union/A-C Valley), discus

SECOND

Elk County Catholic 4×800 relay team of Sophia Bille, Sami Straub, Gianna Bille, and Grace Neubert

Brookville 4×100 relay team of Brayden Kunselman, Hayden Freeman, Nick Shaffer, and Jack Pete

THIRD

Ricky Zampogna (Kane), triple jump

Sam Lundeen (Kane), high jump

FOURTH

Mylee Harmon (Redbank Valley), 400-meter dash

Grace Neubert (Elk County Catholic), 3,200-meter run

FIFTH

Ryan Hummell (Clarion-Limestone), javelin

Brayden Kunselman (Brookville), 100-meter dash

SIXTH

Cam Wagner (Redbank Valley), discus and shot put

SEVENTH

Aiden Ortz (Redbank Valley), long jump

Aiden Grieneisen (DuBois Central Catholic), javelin

EIGHTH

Alivia Huffman (Redbank Valley), javelin

Kevin Sherry (Coudersport), 3,200-meter run

