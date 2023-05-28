 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Creative Movement Summer Camp at Dancer’s Studio Set for June 14-15

Sunday, May 28, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dancer's Studio - 5-28CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking for a fun adventure camp this summer? Dancer’s Studio has just the camp for your little one!

Registration is currently open for a Creative Movement summer camp for two- and three-year-old boys and girls at Dancer’s Studio in Clarion.

The Creative Movement class will teach toddlers structure, creative and imaginary play, how to count, play with props, and rhythm.

Spaces will be limited.

The event is slated for Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The cost of the two-day camp is $30.00.

To register, email [email protected] or go to https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com/tuition-fees.

Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Dancer's Studio

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.