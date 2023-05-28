SPONSORED: Creative Movement Summer Camp at Dancer’s Studio Set for June 14-15
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking for a fun adventure camp this summer? Dancer’s Studio has just the camp for your little one!
Registration is currently open for a Creative Movement summer camp for two- and three-year-old boys and girls at Dancer’s Studio in Clarion.
The Creative Movement class will teach toddlers structure, creative and imaginary play, how to count, play with props, and rhythm.
Spaces will be limited.
The event is slated for Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The cost of the two-day camp is $30.00.
To register, email [email protected] or go to https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com/tuition-fees.
Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
