SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Daily Specials, Closed on Memorial Day
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering stuffed steak as their special on Sunday, May 28!
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, May 28 – Stuffed steak
Tuesday, May 30 – Country fried steak, chicken salad croissant, or liver and onions
Wednesday, May 31 – Stir-fry General Tso, 4 pc. chicken dinner; or fish sandwich
Thursday, June 1 – Spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parmesan, or roast beef dinner
Friday, June 2 – Baked or deep fried fish, shrimp, or ribeye
Saturday, June 3 – Cook’s choice
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $7.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
AND – Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
HOURS:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
