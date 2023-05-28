Two Adults Seriously Injured, Three Young Children Hurt in Collision

CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two adults were seriously injured and three young children suffered minor injuries in a collision on Friday morning in Concord Township, Butler County.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash occurred around 10:02 a.m. on Friday, May 26, on Hooker Road, in Concord Township, Butler County, involving 30-year-old Kaitlyn L. Leasure, of Butler, and 40-year-old Jeffrey A. Wolfe, of Karns City.

Police say this accident happened as Leasure was traveling east on Hooker Road in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Lou-Lin-Mar Lane in Concord Township, Butler County.

Wolfe was traveling west on Hooker Road in a Mazda MX3.

According to police, Leasure turned in front of Wolfe. Wolfe swerved his Mazda to the right but was unable to avoid the collision and hit Leasure’s Chrysler.

The Mazda hit the embankment on the right side of the roadway and overturned coming to a final rest on its roof on the northern edge of Hooker Road.

The Chrysler spun counterclockwise approximately 180 degrees and came to a final rest in the eastbound travel lane.

Slippery Rock Ambulance transported Leasure to Grove City Medical Center for minor injuries.

Butler Ambulance Service transported Wolfe to Grove City Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. A three-year-old female passenger in Wolfe’s vehicle was also transported to Grove City Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

STAT MedEvac transported 25-year-old Rebecca L. Mangini, of Bruin, (a passenger in Wolfe’s vehicle) to UPMC Presbyterian for suspected serious injuries.

Butler Ambulance Service also transported 33-year-old Lindsey L. Wolfe, of Karns City, and two other juvenile passengers–a five-year-old from Karns City and a three-year-old from Butler–to Butler Memorial Hospital.

West Sunbury Volunteer Fire Department and Unionville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene by Shanor Automotive.

