Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sugar Cookie S’mores

Monday, May 29, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This fun twist on the campfire classic will delight everyone!

Ingredients

8 fun-size Milky Way candy bars
8 sugar cookies (3 inches)

4 large marshmallows

Directions

-Place 2 candy bars on each of 4 cookies; place on grill rack. Grill, uncovered, over medium-hot heat for 1 to 1-1/2 minutes or until the bottoms of the cookies are browned.

-Meanwhile, using a long-handled fork, toast marshmallows 6 in. from the heat until golden brown, turning occasionally. Remove marshmallows from the fork and place over candy bars; top with remaining cookies. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


