Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sugar Cookie S’mores

This fun twist on the campfire classic will delight everyone!

Ingredients

8 fun-size Milky Way candy bars

8 sugar cookies (3 inches)



4 large marshmallows

Directions

-Place 2 candy bars on each of 4 cookies; place on grill rack. Grill, uncovered, over medium-hot heat for 1 to 1-1/2 minutes or until the bottoms of the cookies are browned.

-Meanwhile, using a long-handled fork, toast marshmallows 6 in. from the heat until golden brown, turning occasionally. Remove marshmallows from the fork and place over candy bars; top with remaining cookies. Serve immediately.

