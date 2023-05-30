Barbara L. Bartley, 81, of Huey, passed away on May 27, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Butler on October 27, 1941 to the late Mary Evanek Bartley.

Barb graduated from Clarion Area High School and went on to be a reporter and editor for the Clarion news, Leader Vindicator and Derrick newspapers.

She was a life member of the Women of the Moose and a past member of the Chamber of Commerce in Clarion.

Barb was of the Catholic faith and was big fan of Elvis Presley.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Charles Joseph (Marilyn) Bartley of Sligo; sister-in-law, Mary Bartley of Clarion; nephew, Chuck (Andrea) Bartley of Clarion; nieces, Marion Bartley of Clarion and Jolene (Russell) Taylor of Norwich, Vermont; great-niece, Olivia Bartley of Fairfax, VA; great-nephews, Michael Bartley of Grove City, Phillip Bartley of Clarion, Anthony Bartley of Clarion, James, Brecon and Rhys Taylor all of Norwich, VT.

She is also survived by a special cousin, Joe Moore of Huey; special friend, Noreen O’Hara of Clarion; special support, Susan Moore of Lucinda and Rella Colyvas of Boulder, CO; and Barb’s beloved cat, Tinkerbell.

She was preceded in death by her mother, and brothers, George and Russell Bartley.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

