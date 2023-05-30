Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nutella Hand Pies

These Nutella hand pies made with puff pastry are too good to keep to yourself!

Ingredients

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water



1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed3 tablespoons Nutella1 to 2 teaspoons grated orange zest

Icing:

1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon orange juice

1/8 teaspoon grated orange zest

Additional Nutella, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a small bowl, whisk an egg with water.

-Unfold puff pastry; cut into 9 squares. Place 1 teaspoon Nutella in the center of each; sprinkle with orange zest. Brush the edges of the pastry with the egg mixture. Fold 1 corner over the filling to form a triangle; press the edges to seal. Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet.

-Bake until pastry is golden brown and cooked through 17-20 minutes. Cool slightly.

-In a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, orange juice, and orange zest; drizzle over pies. If desired, warm additional Nutella in a microwave and drizzle over the tops.

