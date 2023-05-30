Couple Dead After Exchanging Gunfire in Parked Car in Butler County

MUDDY CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a violent shootout between an area couple ended in a double fatality within a parked car in Butler County.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to a female lying on the ground bleeding at the Park and Ride near State Route 422 and State Route 19, in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Police say responding troopers found 28-year-old Jenna Christine Smith, of Pulaski, unresponsive and lying beside a vehicle.

A male was observed in the passenger side of the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. He was identified as 31-year-old Jacob “Jake” Christian Smith, of Pulaski.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Jenna Smith and Jacob Smith were armed with pistols and exchanged gunfire within the vehicle after an altercation.

Troopers and first responders quickly arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures. However, Jenna Smith and Jacob Smith both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

According to police, this is an isolated incident with no public safety concern at this time.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.