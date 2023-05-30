Cynthia (Cindy) D. Hill, formerly of Franklin PA, passed peacefully on May 18, 2023, surrounded by her children and family in her home in Arkansas.

Born in Foxburg, PA November 5, 1949, she was the daughter of William T. and Mary Leona Brison, who preceded her in death.

Cindy lived in the Franklin area for most of her life, working at Polk Center for 13 years and Kmart for over 25 years where she made many lifelong friends.

She was a member of the VFW Post #1835 and served on the Women’s Auxillary Board and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Parker, PA.

Cindy was a member of the Foxburg United Methodist Church.

Cindy was married to Robert J. Hill on February 19, 1973, who preceded her in death.

Cindy is survived by her children Steven B. Brison of North Carolina; Rita Stadler and her husband, Ed Stadler, of Arkansas; Roberta Wolfe and her husband, Ian Wolfe, of Arkansas; Susan Dechant and husband, Tom, of Franklin; Mike Hill and wife, Susan, of Pittsburgh and her sister Mary Lee Logue of St. Petersburg.

Cindy had 8 grandchildren – Leah, Kyle, Naomi, Evan Dechant; Amanda and Sara Brison; Makayla and Madeline Wolfe and 3 great grandchildren Adah, Miriam, Bentley.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her brothers Barry Kent, William C., and Theodore H. Brison, and her sister Lorelei L. Campbell.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 11 am – 1 pm.

Funeral services for Cindy will be held immediately following the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Larry Deal of First Church of God Oil City, officiating.

Cindy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Graham Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box, 137, Franklin PA 16323.

