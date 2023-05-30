Debra Jean Hollis, 64, of Clarion, passed on to heaven peacefully from this life onto the next at her residence on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

She was born May 6, 1959 in Oil City, daughter of Wayne W. Lawrence Sr. and Barbara Ann Young.

Debra spent her childhood living in many different places, including Germany and attended many different schools, always achieving excellence.

She graduated from Cranberry High School, after which she attended school in Punxsutawney and received a license in cosmetology.

She continued her education at Clarion University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Rehabilitative Sciences.

Debra was an intake worker for Clarion County Mental Health and also volunteered her time at a safe house.

Debra enjoyed her critters, bird watching, going to yard sales, AA meetings, and spending time with her family.

She was very active in AA and helped many others in their recovery.

Debra also volunteered for Charitable Deeds and was a cub scout leader.

She was married in June 1983 in Cook Forest to Harry Hollis, who survives.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeremy James Hollis; her nephews, Michael James Petkavich and Joshua James Kriebel; and a brother, Randy Joe Lawrence.

She had many challenges in her life, but lived faithfully by the serenity prayer, and was able to achieve 20 years of sobriety this month.

She is survived by her best friend, Harry Hollis, a daughter Autumn and her husband Jason Buckholz; a granddaughter, Monica Clapper; five sisters: Chris (Mike) Russell of Tennessee, Tammy Latshaw and Carole (Jerry) Wurster of Oil City, Becky (Larry) Peterson of Franklin, Susan (Jim) Culver of Tionesta, a brother, Wayne W. (Angela) Lawrence Jr. of Glen Rock and a niece Megan Russell of Tennessee.

She is also survived by her very special step mother (mom), Deanna (Tom) Brady, very special friends Anita and Lenny Lahr and many nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Funeral service will immediately follow at 8:00pm in the funeral home, with Pastor Melissa Kraus, as officiant.

In lieu of flowers Debra would like memorials be made to Charitable Deeds, 260 High Point Rd, Knox, PA 16232.

Debra loved bright colors and tie-dye, please wear bright colors or tie-dye in honor of her!

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

