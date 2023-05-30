Kenneth E. Emmett, Sr., age 83, of Grove City, formerly of Nectarine, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023.

Kenny was born in Barkeyville, on March 9, 1940, to Paul V. and Helen L. (McFadden) Emmett.

He married Jane S. Surrena on Oct. 22, 1959.

He was a longtime member of Peters Chapel Church, and he was a graduate of Victory High School in 1958.

Kenny retired in 2006 from Pine Township Maintenance Department.

Previously he was employed by Irwin Township Maintenance Department for 18 years and Quaker State Oil Refinery in Emlenton for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Jane at home, three daughters, Jana VanDyke, and husband William, Barkerville, PA, Dorothy Eaton and husband Todd, Grove City, and Lisa Emmett and wife Kelly Barton, Mercer, PA, a granddaughter, Lauren Emmett.

His parents, a son, Kenneth E. Emmett, Jr., five sisters, Julia Keith, Jeanette Sopher, Peggie Kelly, Marilyn Dick, and Jean Mong, and three brothers, Paul “Jack”, Robert, and Fredrick “Ted” Emmett, preceded Kenny in death.

Kenny’s family would like to thank the Dr. Timothy Lilly, Grace Diehl, and staff for the excellent and compassionate care given to Kenny over the years.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Department, 1252 S. Center St., Grove City, PA.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Private family services in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, with burial following in Peters Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA 16127.

