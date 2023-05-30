Luther C. Stone, Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

He was born on August 24, 1947 in Saegertown to the late Walter and Ada (Bell) Stone.

After high school, Luther proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era.

On Jan. 12, 1981, he married the love of his life, Susan Hershelman.

She preceded him in death on January 6, 2006.

Luther was a proud member of the VFW Jesse G. Greer Post #1835 and the Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles #328.

He loved the outdoors and could often be found hunting or fishing.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his sons, Ethan Stone and his companion, Christina Beach, Luther C. Stone, Jr., and Richard A. Stone – all of Franklin; his daughter, Carla Ewing of Illinois; his beloved grandchildren, Moravia Beach, Fletcher Ewing, Emily Stone, and Xander Stone; as well as his siblings, Howard Stone and his wife, Vicky, of Franklin and Barbara Schmidt.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Susan, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby Barrickman, and Walter A. Stone.

As per Luther’s wishes, there will be no services and arrangements are under the care of Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made in Luther’s memory to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, P.O. 137, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Luther’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

