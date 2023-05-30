Michele “Shelly” Goodman, 47 of Tionesta passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer.

Born on March 16, 1976 in Franklin she was the daughter of Chris and Julie Mellring.

Shelly attended North Clarion High School.

She worked for many local businesses as a bartender and recently was working as a home health aid.

In her free time Shelly enjoyed selling jewelry and makeup, fishing and hunting, camping, traveling to the beach and campfires with her family.

Shelly is survived by her parents, significant other Nick Liberty of Tionesta, and her children: Taryn Goodman of Rouseville, Susie Homa of Wilmington NC, and Michael McGuire of New Bethlehem.

Grandchildren surviving include Kaden, Asher, Skyler, and Dean.

Siblings surviving include Michael Goodman and wife Lori of Lickingville, Christopher Cunningham of Kennerdell, Nikki Byham and husband Matt “Hammy” of Lucinda, and also half-sisters Jill Mellring of Oil City and Jamie Trinch and husband Craig of Rocky Grove.

Also surviving are numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and also extended family Kevin and Christine Liberty of Tionesta.

She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Goodman, a half-brother Jack Mellring, a nephew Tyler Goodman and also all of her grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Shelly’s honor may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral costs.

