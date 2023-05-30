Nearly Two Dozen Fire Companies Dispatched to ‘Tire Fire’ in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Numerous fire companies from four counties were dispatched to a large fire in Toby Township on Monday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:58 p.m. on Monday, May 29, for a large outside fire at 481 State Route 861 in Toby Township, Clarion County.

It was reported that a large amount of brush and tires caught on fire, the dispatcher said.

The following units were dispatched to the scene:

Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc.

Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1

East Brady Volunteer Fire Department

Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

Limestone Township Fire Department

New Bethlehem Fire Company 1

Perry Township Fire Department

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department

Parker City Volunteer Fire Department (Armstrong County)

Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department (Armstrong County)

Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department (Armstrong County)

Corsica Fire Company (Jefferson County)

Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association (Jefferson County)

Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company (Jefferson County)

Chicora Independent Hose Company (Butler County)

Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department Station 28 (Butler County)

Bruin Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association (Butler County)

The dispatcher was unable to say whether or not anyone was injured.

A representative of Rimersburg Hose Company told exploreClarion.com that the fire was started because the homeowners were burning “household trash.”

“They thought it was out, and it sparked over into the pile (of tires),” the representative said.

A portion of State Route 861 was closed while crews battled the fire but has since reopened.

The scene was cleared at 9:17 p.m.

