Patricia L. Houben, age 85, a servant of the Lord Jesus and dedicated to serve Him til death, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2023.

She was born in Phillipsburg, PA on March 30, 1938.

Pat was one of eleven children born to Jesse and Jane (Jones) Shimmel.

She graduated from the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.

Patricia worked for Allen G. Butler Engineer as a secretary, for Bradford Area Schools as a cafeteria and teacher’s aide and as the head cook for Clarion Area High School, retiring with nineteen years of service.

On May 16, 1959, Patricia married the love of her life, William A. Houben of Eldred, PA.

Alongside her husband, she served in ministry with the Free Methodist Church for more than 40 years in Kane, Union City, Emporium, Bradford, Lock Haven, and Clarion.

Upon her death she was a member of the Clarion United Methodist Church.

God blessed Pat and Bill with two wonderful children: John M. (Mary Lou) Houben of Ripley, WV and Lora Ann (Ray) Cope of Coudersport PA; four grandchildren, Meghan (Travis) Simpson, Coudersport, PA; Joshua (Lydia) Houben, Athens, GA; Anna (Rodney) Johnson, Wilmore, KY and Caleb Houben, Ripley, WV and six great grandchildren, Braydyn, Garrett, James Atlas, Nolan, Adrienne, and Richard.

She is survived by three sisters, Irene Greslick, Janie (Joe) Rothrock, and Mary Fetzer and one brother Robert Shimmel all of the Philipsburg area.

Also, her dear friend Connie Aaron.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters: Betty Louise, Madeline, and Sally Britton; three brothers Donald, Marvin, and Ralph Shimmel.

Patricia loved quilting and other crafts and was an avid book reader.

She was known for her homemade bread and never let anyone leave her house hungry, often gifting a jar of her home-canned goods or some kind of homemade treat.

She loved to serve others especially with her husband, Bill.

Her greatest joy in life was her family and she was affectionately known to them as Mom, Memo, Gram, GG, and Lulu.

Friends and family may visit at the Goble Funeral Home of Clarion, on Wednesday, May 31, between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, June 1, at 11:00 AM.

Friends and family will be received prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM.

Interment will follow at the Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarion First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.goblefh.net/.

