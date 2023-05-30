Ronald R. Saylor, 79, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, PA.

He was born on May 31, 1943, in Rimersburg, PA, the son of Harry T. and Betty M. (Lewis) Saylor.

Ron was a lifelong farmer on his family farm.

He retired from Saylor Farms after many years and in his younger years he worked at McCalls Chicken Farm.

Ron raised miniature goats and enjoyed riding horses, gardening, and woodworking.

Ron could make anything.

His greatest joy was spending time with his great-grandchildren.

He loved visiting with family and friends and telling stories.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 59 years, Sue A. (Hill) Saylor; son, Barry W. Saylor of Brookville; daughter, Kandy S. Hepler and husband, Gary, of Rimersburg; grandchild, Corey Hepler and wife, Nicole; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Wyatt Hepler; sisters, Sarah “Peg” Connor of Rimersburg and Linda Nulph and husband, Carl, of New Bethlehem; and sister-in-law, Peg Saylor of Punxsutawney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant baby boy; and brother, Robert E. Saylor.

At Ron’s request, services will be private.

Interment will be held in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ron’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

