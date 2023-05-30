AICDAC Partners with Commonwealth Prevention Alliance to Host Region 4 Awards Event

FORD CITY, Pa. – During Prevention Week, Commonwealth Prevention Alliance (CPA) announced the winners and recognized all nominees of its 2023 PA Prevention Awards, celebrating exemplary prevention efforts occurring across Pennsylvania.

(PICTURED – From left to right: Jennifer Villa (Indiana Drug Free Coalition), Megan Miller (Indiana Drug Free Coalition), Indiana Co. Sheriff Bob Fyock, Stacey Livengood (Armstrong Drug Free Coalition) AICDAC staff: Lindsay Earley, Shelly Shellhammer, Stephanie Hillard, Terra Cravener, and Jill Northey)

A wide variety of over 100 individuals, coalitions, and teams from across Pennsylvania were nominated.

“PA Prevention Week aims to promote prevention year-round,” says Jeff Hanley, CPA Executive Director. “Prevention happens in all of our communities, and we are asking prevention professionals, organizations, and coalitions to use this week to advocate for their programming, recognize local partners and champions, and use social media to highlight successes.”

Throughout the campaign week, CPA and their partners hosted regional events to celebrate the winners and nominees of the 2023 PA Prevention Week Awards for their amazing contributions to the community and field of prevention.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Lenape Heights Golf Resort in Ford City, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) partnered with CPA to host the Region 4 event. The event included guest speakers Pennsylvania State Representatives Donna Oberlander and Jim Struzzi, AICDAC prevention director Jill Northey, and Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force executive director Timothy Phillips.

Dr. Eric Kocian, associate professor of criminology at St. Vincent College also presented data on drug experimentation in Westmoreland County. Representative Struzzi spoke on his efforts to legalize fentanyl testing strips and considered no longer drug paraphernalia.

Representative Oberlander thanked AICDAC for the prevention work they do and explained the importance of preventing substance use among all ages.

In addition, CPA will host its 33nd annual statewide prevention conference June 7 to 9, 2023. The conference aims to support all the professionals in the field as they continue to work hard to improve the public health of our communities. The conference will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, keynotes, workshops, and 30-minute power sessions, led by PA Prevention Professionals.

To access resources provided by CPA and to learn more about PA Prevention Week, please visit www.commonwealthpreventionalliance.org.

CPA is a member-driven, grassroots organization whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices. Since 1976, CPA has kept the needs and concerns of the prevention professional and the field of substance abuse prevention as its key focus, and today it continues to be the foremost voice for prevention in Pennsylvania.

Since 1973, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc. (AICDAC) has been the designated Single County Authority (SCA) for drug and alcohol services in Armstrong and Indiana Counties. In 2010, Clarion County was added to the counties serviced in the state of Pennsylvania by AICDAC.

In the role as the Single County Authority, through AICDAC’s contract with the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, AICDAC receives, administers, and allocates federal, state, and local drug and alcohol funds to facilitate the provision of a comprehensive and balanced system of quality substance abuse prevention, treatment,​ and case management services in the three-county area.

For additional information on substance use prevention, case management, or recovery support services visit www.aicdac.org or call (814) 226-6350.

