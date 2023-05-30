State Police Calls: Teen Found Unresponsive After Consuming Large Quantity of Alcohol

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Teen Found Unresponsive After Consuming Large Quantity of Alcohol

Marienville-based State Police were requested to assist Clarion County EMS around 1:38 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, with an unresponsive 18-year-old male in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the male had consumed a large quantity of alcohol while being under the age of 21.

The male—from Tallmadge, Ohio—was transported to Clarion EMS for treatment.

A non-traffic summary citation was filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The teen’s name was not released.

Dog Bite Incident in Farmington Township

PSP Marienville responded to Putnam Drive in Tylersburg, Farmington Township, Clarion County, to investigate a dog bite incident that happened around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

Both the victim and the arrestee are from Tylersburg, Pa.

Police say the investigation continues for the time being.

No further details were released.

