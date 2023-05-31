 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

