Camp Sign-Ups Are Happening Now at Cornerstone Church of Clarion

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Cornerstone Church of Clarion is now accepting sign-ups for Kids Camp and Teen Camp.

Engaging Chapels, awesome Praise and Worship, water games, daily activities, and so much more will be jam-packed into this week of camp!

Cornerstone’s Kids Camp is during the week of July 9th to July 13th for students who have completed 2nd to 6th grade. This action-packed camp will take place at Cherry Run Campground in Rimersburg, Pa.

Daily activities could include crafts, basketball, nature hikes, science experiments, dancing, singing, kickball, volleyball, painting, and tie-dye.

Grab your sleeping bag, pillow, and all your friends and learn how to navigate the twists and turns of life with Jesus by your side!

Cost:

Before June 1st: $75.00 (must be paid in full)

Second family member: $60.00

After June 1st: $95.00

Second family member: $80.00

Scholarships: Partial scholarships may be available. Please contact the church office at 814-226-4949 for more information.

Meet Your Counselor Night will be on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Come out to Cornerstone Church and meet the counselors and staff. You will get a glimpse of what your child will experience during the week of camp.

To sign up your child, please call the church office at 814-226-4949, complete a paper registration form found in the Main Building Atrium at Cornerstone located at 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254, or use the QR code below.

Cornerstone will also be offering a camp for teens who have completed 7th to 12th grade for the first time this coming June 25th through June 29th at Cherry Run Campground in Rimersburg, Pa.

Teen campers will build new friendships, engage in fun competitions, and most importantly grow in their faith during this impacting week of camp!

Cost:

Before June 1st: $75.00 (must be paid in full)

Second family member: $60.00

After June 1st: $95.00

Second family member: $80.00

Scholarships: Partial scholarships may be available. Please contact the church office at 814-226-4949 for more information.

To sign up your teen, please call the church office at 814-226-4949, complete a paper registration form found in the Main Building Atrium at Cornerstone located at 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254, or use the QR code below.

