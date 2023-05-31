Clarion Community Theater Presents ‘Farndale Murder Mystery’ Beginning June 8
COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Those ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society are at it again as they present a murder mystery–and fashion show–starting on Thursday, June 8, at the Sawmill Theater in Cooksburg.
The show begins at 8:00 p.m. on June 8, 9, and 10 and June 15, 16, and 17.
(Pictured above: Clarion Community Theater members, from left – Beth Saylor, Ashley Elliott, MaryEllen Stahlman, Cindy Evans, and Carol Lapinto star in “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery.”)
Tickets are on sale now.
Presented by Clarion Community Theater. The Farndale ladies include MaryEllen Stahlman, Cindy Evans, Carol Lapinto, Ashley Elliott, and Beth Saylor. All of these lovely ladies have appeared in numerous shows at the Sawmill Theater and always delivered fine and very funny performances.
Every theater group has experienced the horrors of what can go wrong on opening night, and the ladies of the FAHETG Dramatic Society are no different, with the possible exception that everything that could happen does happen.
The scenery collapses, cues are missed, lines are forgotten, and the sound effects sometimes take on a strange note as the ladies present their ambitious evening’s entertainment with the cunning whodunit, “Murder at Checkmate Manor.”
And just in case the audience should get bored, there’s a Fashion Show and Murder Mystery Quiz complete with a prize. Or maybe not, depending on who is in charge.
But Mrs. Reese, the doyenne of the group, rises above the slings and arrows of outrageous dramatics to save the situation and provide the final and inventive twist.
This comedy was written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr. and is presented in agreement with Concord Theatrical.
The show is suitable for audiences of all ages—concessions by The Wildflower Garden Club.
Box office and doors open one hour before a prompt start time.
Tickets are on sale now at $15.00 each and are available by calling 814-927-6655 or online at Eventbrite.
Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts Verna Leith Sawmill Theatre is located at 170 Theater Lane, Cooksburg, PA 16217.
