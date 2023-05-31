Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frozen Margarita Mousse

This creamy frozen mousse combines ready-to-drink margarita mix and whipped topping!

Ingredients

1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup ready-to-drink margarita mix



1 tablespoon sugar1-1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest1 tablespoon lime juice5 drops of green food coloring, optional1 carton (8 ounces) of frozen whipped topping, thawed

Pretzel topping:

1/3 cup finely crushed pretzels

4 teaspoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon sugar

Lime slices

Directions

-Combine the first five ingredients; mix well. If desired, add green food coloring; fold in thawed whipped topping.

-For pretzel topping, combine pretzels, butter, and sugar. Spoon lime mixture into 6 glasses; top each with about 1 tablespoon of pretzel topping. Freeze until firm, 4-6 hours. Serve frozen with lime slices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.