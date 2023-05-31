Clarion Forest VNA Butterfly Release Set for July 16
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association will host the 11th annual Wings of Hope Butterfly Release on Sunday, July 16, at 3:00 p.m.
The location for the event is Clarion County Park located at 41 Doe Run Road in Shippenville, Pa.
Wings of Hope is best known for promoting healing for families whose loved ones have had hospice care. In addition, butterflies can be given in honor of births, graduation, anniversaries, and other special occasions for a donation of $25.00 each.
Hundreds of monarch butterflies will be released into the park during the celebration.
The event is open to the public, and it is not necessary to purchase butterflies in order to attend.
Folks Butterfly Farm from Nescopeck, Pa., will supply the butterflies.
The event will include musical and inspirational selections, the reading of names of persons for whom the butterflies were given, and children’s activities.
Light refreshments will be served.
To place an order for a butterfly, follow this link: https://cfvna.org/butterfly-release/.
Paid orders can be placed until June 9.
For more information, call the Clarion Forest VNA office at 814-297-8400.
Proceeds benefit the Clarion Forest Hospice program, located at 271 Perkins Road in Clarion.
